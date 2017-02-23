California-Based Company Beats Apple To The Punch With Shiny Jet White iPhone Case

Totallee releases The Scarf in jet white. It’s the thinnest iPhone case to date that offers guaranteed protection from nicks and scratches.

SOUTH PASADENA, CALIFORNIA—Do a simple Google search for “jet white” and “iPhone” and article after article pops up tackling the biggest smartphone mystery to date: Will the tech giant release the iPhone in the highly-desired jet white color? So far, Apple doesn’t appear to be spilling the beans anytime soon, but that hasn’t stopped California-startup company, Totallee, from fulfilling consumer demand.

“There is a lot of excitement in the Apple community about the possibility of a jet white iPhone being released soon. We decided to release our own version, since consumers don’t want to wait to see if the rumors come to fruition,” explained Matt Hug, the founder of Totallee.

In September 2016, Apple released the very popular jet black iPhone, spawning rumors that the tech giant may release a jet white version this year. As of yet, that hasn’t happened. To satisfy consumer demand, Totallee has come to the rescue, beating Apple at its own game.

“We are very excited about the release,” stated Hug. “A couple of months ago we released our most popular product yet, a super thin jet black iPhone case. During the last couple of months, we developed its jet white sibling and we expect it to be very popular with our customers.”

The Scarf in jet white is incredibly light and unbelievably thin to complement the iPhone’s original design. At only .02” the case feels like a second skin all while effectively protecting the phone from scratches and everyday wear. So far, the sleek design has been well received by the public.

“During the last couple of days, we have leaked some images of the new iPhone case on our social media pages and have received very positive feedback,” stated Hug.

According to a popular study, nearly 90 percent of all iPhone owners use a protective case with their phones. Those who don’t stated they feared a case would add too much bulk to the design of their phone. Totallee, however, is on a mission to change that and ease concerns with the recent release of its latest iPhone case in jet white.

“Customers loved our last release, but they soon started asking us for more. A lot more. They asked for a slice of the future: a case that turns their iPhone jet white,” explained Hug. “So we rolled up our sleeves and developed the sleekest, thinnest, jet white iPhone case on the market.”

While many iPhone accessory makers charge people upwards of $40 for a simple case, Totallee cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers at half the price. Affordability remains at the heart of their business. Their high-quality products are also backed by a 2-year warranty and orders ship within one business day. Free shipping is also available for orders over $30. To learn more about the company and its products, click here.