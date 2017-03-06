Canadian-Based Company, Sky Inc., Releases Revolutionary "Magic Lock"

The company's latest product is designed to help parents childproof their homes and prevent trips to the ER—as well as safeguard belongings from thieves.

ONTARIO, CANADA—Every year, more than 10 million emergency room visits by children are the result of in-home accidents. Just as troubling are statistics involving home burglaries. Approximately every 11 seconds, a home is burglarized with the average loss more than $2,300. Whether you’re a parent, homeowner or both, the Magic Lock is on a mission to help consumers keep their children and valuables safe.

“We’re very excited to offer this product to mothers, fathers, kindergartens, daycare providers--basically anyone who wants to control access to their cabinets and protect their valuables,” stated Eitan Prezes, founding partner of Sky Inc. “The Magic Lock has all the advantages of conventional locks but none of the disadvantages!”

Unlock traditionally locks that can be bulky, hard to install and difficult to unlock, the Magic Lock is aesthetically appealing, requires no tools for installation and is easy to unlock using our powerful magnetic key. So far, the reviews from customers have been overwhelmingly positive.

"These locks are great! So easy to install! Love that I don't have to drill into my cabinets yet can have the security I need that my baby will not get into things she shouldn't,” wrote one Amazon reviewer.

With the Magic Lock, guests will never know it’s in use unless, of course, they try to open a drawer or cabinet. Mounted on the inner side of cabinets and drawers, locks and latches to the Magic Lock are concealed from view.

It includes a generous set of eight locks and two keys that effectively safeguards your kitchen, bathroom, laundry room and medicine cabinet. Once installed, your children are safe from hazards such as medicines, poisons, cleaning products, kitchenware, tools and other supplies. Your valuables are also protected against would-be thieves.

“We as a company are constantly challenging ourselves to market the best and most competitive products to benefit our customer base,” stated Prezes. “We challenge you to try out our product. You’ll be amazed, we guarantee it! We’re waiting to hear opinions and ideas.”

The Magic Lock is available for a low price of $29.99 and can be purchased directly from Amazon. From February 12th through the end of the month, Sky Inc. is running a special on the Magic Lock. Customers can purchase the product for an additional 25% off. For consumers who purchase two locks, they will also qualify for free shipping.

About Sky Inc.: Based in Ontario, Canada and Hillside, New Jersey, Sky Inc. is on a mission to bring innovative and practical products to consumers all across the globe that contribute to a happy and healthy lifestyle.